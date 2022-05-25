Vancouver Island woman trying for ‘Ms. Health and Fitness’ title

39-year-old has made it through two rounds of voting in magazine cover contest

Nanaimo’s Jennifer Brock has made it to the top 10 in her group in voting in the Ms. Health and Fitness contest promoted by Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo woman is hoping community support can help propel her to a Ms. Health and Fitness title, a magazine cover shoot and a cash prize.

Jennifer Brock, 39, has made it through the first two rounds of the Ms. Health and Fitness online contest and she is closing in on reaching the top five of her group.

She said she was immediately interested when she heard about the contest, promoted by Muscle and Fitness Hers magazine.

“I work out most days of the week and I’ve always wanted to promote a healthy image to women,” she said.

She said over the years, fitness has kept her strong, happy and healthy, and she’s steadily stepped up her workouts.

“At first it was just about looking good and getting ready for bathing suit season and this and that, but now it’s just a complete lifestyle for me,” Brock said. “It’s not about weight gain or loss or anything anymore, right now it’s more about staying strong physically and mentally.”

Brock doesn’t belong to a gym and instead works out at home. She said there are good training videos available online, so all it takes are a few dumbbells and maybe a resistance band, as many exercises can be done using body weight. Some people might need the motivation of going to a fitness centre, but Brock said at this point her home workouts are integrated into her daily routines.

“After I finish a workout, I just feel so good. It’s kind of hard for me to not do one now,” she said.

Brock works full time, but said she’s considered dabbling in personal training on the side, and said the Ms. Health and Fitness title could help if she chooses to go that route. The $20,000 grand prize would enable her to buy a sailboat, which has been a dream for her. She’s taking a certification course now and would love to be able to sail in and around Nanaimo in spring and summer and in warmer climates at other times of year.

“I’ve always loved being on the water…” she said. “Over the next 20-plus years of working I’ll be able to hone my sailing skills for retirement.”

Those with a Facebook profile can vote in the contest at http://mshealthandfitness.com/2022/jennifer-5. Those without a Facebook profile can vote by making a donation to the U.S. charity Homes for Wounded Warriors by visiting the same link.

