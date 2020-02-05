Victoria drops to 10th most romantic city in Canada

Fort MacMurray in Alberta takes top spot, according to Amazon

It’s heartbreaking, but Victoria is no longer the most romantic city in Canada.

The capital city dropped to the 10th spot after holding the winning title named by Amazon Canada for seven years straight. Meanwhile, Fort McMurray, the largest unincorporated city in Alberta, shot to first place from third the year before.

Notably, six other B.C. cities made the top 20 list, Kelowna (9), Quesnel (13), Cranbrook (14), Campbell River (17), Prince George (18), and Revelstoke (20).

Amazon’s annual ranking is determined by sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewelry and sexual wellness products from Jan. 1, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020.

The 1995 film A Goofy Movie took the top spot for lovable, classic and silly films this year. Top contenders included classics such as Pretty Woman, Titanic, and Sleepless in Seattle.

While relationship books such as The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman clung on to Amazon’s best-selling list, romance novels such as The Mister by E.L. James and The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of The One, Book 3 by Nora Roberts were among the top romantic reads this year.

Fourteen new cities were on this year’s list, kicking out North Vancouver, Courtney, Vancouver, Langley, and Port Coquitlam.

