VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

Two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13. (Lincoln Park Zoo)

Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The zoo says in a news release that the two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13 — the first new litter of red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.

Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups comes at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.

The wolves — named for their red-tinged fur —have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.

Ready for a #RedWolfPupdate? Check out this video of the new litter going through one of their very first check-ups! pic.twitter.com/bwcBDW4Mak — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) May 1, 2019

The Associated Press

