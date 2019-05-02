Two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13. (Lincoln Park Zoo)

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Four pups of a critically endangered species of wolf have been born at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.

The zoo says in a news release that the two male and two female red wolf pups were born April 13 — the first new litter of red wolf pups at the zoo in nearly a decade.

Curator Dan Boehm says the arrival of the pups comes at a time when scientists estimate there are fewer than 30 red wolves left in their native habitat of North Carolina.

READ MORE: Berlin zoo shows off new polar bear cub

READ MORE: Tiny monkey stolen from Palm Beach zoo

The wolves — named for their red-tinged fur —have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting. The zoo is taking part with other zoos in a Red Wolf Species Survival plan to increase the red wolf population.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Just Posted

Women in Canadian Armed Force get wardrobe update

Pony tails, flats and optional nylons now allowed

Sun streak day 4, high of 16 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

CRD hears proposal for 200-unit complex at contentious Hillside-Quadra property

Residents beg CRD to sell the former Blanshard Elementary site to the City of Victoria

Household expenses up in B.C. but living wage has gone down

Housing and child care two biggest costs in living wage calculation

Firefighters save Saanich home Wednesday afternoon

Chief thanks crews’ ‘leadership and fire tactics’

VIDEO: Victoria’s weekly speakeasy offers prohibition-era fun

Victoria Event Centre’s speakeasy nights ‘the bee’s knees’ for 1920s’ lovers

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

North Island communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Most Read