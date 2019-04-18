Dean Foster’s caricature spray-painted on a field east of Innisfail, Alta. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

A man in central Alberta is going to great lengths to try to win a radio show contest.

Dean Foster of Innisfail has created what he hopes is the world’s biggest caricature.

The caricature is of radio deejays Jesse and JD from the CJAY 92 morning show in Calgary. The two hosts are holding a $25,000 contest for the listener who comes up with the best promotional campaign for their show.

Foster, who is a professional caricaturist and illustrator, used a drone to shoot footage of himself using spray paint and an ATV to draw the 130-by-100-metre image of Jesse and JD on a farm pasture.

