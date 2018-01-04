VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Most won’t get this close to breaching orcas – although they’ll sure try.

A video of an orca bursting out of the water off the coast of Victoria is receiving plenty of attention online – both for the majestic view but also for the reaction coming from the man who filmed it.

Posted on Facebook by Paul Keene, the video was taken Tuesday near Race Rocks by Bob Fraumeni, owner of Finest At Sea Ocean Products.

“Lord love a duck!” Fraumeni is heard yelling while filming the first of two breaches caught in the video.

“Oh there he goes again!” he yells just moments later. “It’s like watching a boxing match and being right in the ring.”

Prime viewing time to see southern resident orcas feeding on migrating salmon in the Strait of Georgia and the Gulf Islands is between May to October, but it’s not uncommon to come across orcas and other cetaceans year-round in the region.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowy owl pulled from grille of SUV

Just Posted

Father charged with murder of two young daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged in connection with deaths of daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

Police search for dump truck after pedestrian hit and run this morning

Truck described as a blue, single-axle dump truck

Community rallies behind Malahat family

A fire ripped through the Patterson’s home on Christmas

Check your lotto 6/49 ticket, you could be a millionaire

A winning ticket for Wednesday’s draw was purchased in Victoria

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Change coming to Royal Oak as Crumsby’s closes

With end of RON Talks and Crumsby’s, another Royal Oak era ends

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

Most Read

  • VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

    Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water