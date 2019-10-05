VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Two bear cubs were rescued in Tennessee after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.

News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.

Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.

ALSO WATCH: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.

He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.

The Associated Press

Most Read