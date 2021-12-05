An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden was one of the top trending YouTube videos in Canada this year. (The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

An Afternoon with Prince Harry & James Corden was one of the top trending YouTube videos in Canada this year. (The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube)

VIDEO: Canadians took to YouTube to learn, connect, laugh during 2021

From a performance that made Simon Cowell to an English teacher, Canadians laughed, cried, learned on YouTube

As 2020 became 2021, many Canadians hoped that this year would be better and less isolated than the last.

While that may have become true as vaccines rolled out, Canadians still took to YouTube to feel a sense of connection and to use their spare time by learning more about the world around them.

“(This year) was very much almost an extension of last year,” YouTube trends expert Zaitoon Murji told Black Press Media over a Zoom call. “In the midst of an ongoing pandemic and Canada’s gradual reopening, Canadians really came to YouTube to keep them informed, to learn new skills and and truly to just be entertained in what’s truly been a challenging year.”

That was reflected in many of the top trending videos in Canada. That list was filled with everything from James Corden and Prince Harry to Minecraft videos to an America’s Got Talent performance that made Simon Cowell cry.

Canadians also came to the platform to learn just as they had in 2020, Murji said, including from B.C. creators such as Linus Tech Tips, one of the biggest technology channels in the world.

But while some well-established channels did well, the year also created some breakout stars like English with James.

“He’s been teaching for 26 years and he’s used his channel to share tips and tricks for anyone looking to learn English, or brush up on it,” Murji said.

“So everything from you know how to use ‘their, they’re, there’ to understanding when when a conversation is coming to an end and how to wrap it.”

Another educational creator used a new YouTube feature, called YouTube Shorts, which launched in the U.S. last year and came to Canada in 2021.

NileRed is in the top five of Canadian creators this year and is a rising star on Shorts.

“What’s interesting about his channel is he’s a science creator and so his whole goal is to make chemistry more entertaining and interesting,” Murji said. “This year, he used a lot of short form content to get people excited and almost get a taste of cool, interesting science experiments and then led them over to YouTube for his main channel to see things in full.”

To learn more about what Canadians watched on YouTube in 2021, watch the video above.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

YouTube

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11
Next story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

Just Posted

The Saanich Adult Education Centre operating out of the LAU, WELNEW Tribal School on West Saanich Road offers a variety of upgrading and post-secondary preparation programs for Indigenous learners age 15 and over. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Adult Education Centre to receive $400,000 boost for Indigenous learning

Capital Regional District information shows 26 per cent of Oak Bay residents live in multi-unit buildings, which may not provide access to private electric vehicle chargers, one reason the CRD plans to focus on development of public EV infrastructure in the region. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay OK’s levy for CRD to help combat effects of climate change

Ariella Falkowski with Lohbrunner Community Farm helps a customer pick out some locally grown produce during a previous season of the Goldstream Farmers Market. While still not up to pre-pandemic levels, organizers said the 2021 season exceeded their expectations, with an average of 500 people attending every Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream Farmers Market season exceeds expectations

More than 80 trucks covered in holiday decorations rolled through Greater Victoria’s street Saturday night, during the 23rd IEOA Truck Light Convoy. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: IEOA Truck Light Convoy shines throughout Greater Victoria