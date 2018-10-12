Drag performer Chase Adams reads a story Wednesday to a group of children at Kootenay Kids. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

The lady with the head of flowers, oversized pink reading glasses and leather heels turned the page on a small book and pointed to a picture of a raccoon standing upright.

“Can you walk on your tiptoes?” they asked the room full of children, who happily obliged. “I have to in these shoes.”

The parents laughed, and Chase Adams’s bright purple lips smiled before their continued on with the story.

Adams, a local drag performer whose real name is Ryan Gallant, was the latest guest reader at Kootenay Kids. Every Wednesday the childcare centre, when possible, invites a community member to spend 15 minutes reading and interacting with kids and parents.

With the exception of Pride events, such as a brunch held earlier this year, Adams rarely wears drag during the day. Their performance outfit, they said, is far more provocative than the heavily accessorized yellow and black dress they borrowed from their partner for story time.

“It’s couture,” Adams quipped.

There were no questions from the group about Adams — the target audience was too young to discuss topics such as gender identity — but Adams said just being there helps children and parents learn about diversity and acceptance.

They pointed to their three-year-old daughter Ella, who was in the audience for the reading, as their biggest fan.

“The kids don’t have that filter about gender or expectations,” said Adams. “It’s more about fun and being able to be accepting. They’re our greatest teachers. To see kids almost not even think twice about the whole getup is so great because it’s learned later about acceptance and different biases.

“So it’s great for them to get this experience when they are younger so they know it’s OK to be whatever they want to be.”

Previous readers have included a pair of grandmothers and a letter carrier, with a chef set to visit for Halloween. Nicole Purvis, the children’s playgroup facilitator at Kootenay Kids, said the centre had been looking for the right person to do a drag story time.

“Drag story time is a thing that happens in bigger cities but hasn’t happened here yet,” said Purvis. “We’ve been talking about it for a while, the literacy community has been talking about it. It was just a matter of finding somebody who was willing.

“Chase is a member of the parenting community in Nelson, so Chase was a really natural fit and was willing and has a comfort with young children. So it was a perfect fit. I’m not sure we knew we would find that.”


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Just Posted

Whale tale: Victoria activists stage orca vigil for J35

Group calls on government to fund wild salmon hatcheries, invoke emergency measures in Species at Risk Act

Homeless campers packing to leave private Saanich property

Camp Namegans agreed to leave by Oct. 12 after 10-day stay

Lululemon to open today at Uptown

This will be the yogo apparel company’s second location in Greater Victoria

PHOTOS: Sidney welcomes the world to rowing competition

Races running behind after fog hampers early starts

Victoria mayoral candidates talk arts today

The ProArt Alliance of Greater Victoria posts results of municipal candidate survey

Victoria teen suffers whiplash in school ‘bubble’ soccer game

Middle school students injured in teacher-student competition

Black Press to host extreme career fair in Victoria

The fair will run on Oct. 25 at the Bay Street Armoury

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

UPDATE: RCMP find suspected getaway vehicle after assault in Qualicum Beach

SUV found near ‘Tent City’ in Nanaimo

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

Most Read