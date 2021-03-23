VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)

Courtney Matthews was undertaking her usual commute to work in New Westminster when startled by the sounds of an unexpected passenger.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday (March 22) she heard and saw a pigeon enter the SkyTrain.

“The bird entered through the window – not even the door – and flew around a bit before perching on the handle of a seat,” Matthews told Black Press Media.

“There were only a few people on the train. Oddly enough they didn’t seem too interested in him.”

Matthews, deciding to mind her own business, sneakily captured the fare-dodging flyer on video. Like any other passenger, the bird stared out a window and took in scenery passing by.

READ MORE: RCMP service dog Grinder injured by aggressive dog in Abbotsford

The pair rode together from New Westminster to Sapperton station. When it came time for Matthews to deboard the SkyTrain, the pigeon did too.

“He hopped off and waddled right out like he had intended to,” Matthews said.

“It was just what I needed to see on a Monday morning.”



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

SkyTrainTransLink