Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

The holidays have begun and Westbank shoppers were feeling the festive fun.

Shoppers and staff broke into song at the Real Canadian Superstore on Saturday, with dozens of holiday-lovers singing along to a festive remix of Go Tell It On The Mountain.

The video on Facebook has been viewed over 20,000 times shared nearly 400 times since Dec. 14.

