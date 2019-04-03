Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola are out of their 18th hibernation on Grouse Mountain.

The resort posted a video on Facebook of the males emerging from their deep sleep on Tuesday, saying staff will now prepare their 5.5-acre summer habitat.

“Adult male grizzlies hibernate for as little as several weeks, while females that emerge from dens with cubs can hibernate for as long as seven months,” according to the Grouse Mountain website.

Grinder and Coola were found abandoned in 2001 in different regions of B.C., according to the website.

Grinder had been wandering on a logging road in Invermere, near the Alberta border, dehydrated, thin and weak – weighing only 4.5 kg.

Coola was spotted on a highway near Bella Coola on the central coast. His mother had been killed by a truck and he was the only one of three cubs to survive.

Grizzly bears live to be around 20 to 25 years of age and are capable of running up to 64 km/hour.

READ MORE: B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

Previous story
Want a chicken? B.C. farm offers egg-citing opportunity

Just Posted

Victoria councillors endorse idea of paid leave for people experiencing domestic violence

A motion coming this week supports changes to the B.C. Employment Standards Act

MISSING: Victoria police look to locate 18 year old

Teen was last seen in January, has been in contact in March

Victoria man suffered brain injuries, ongoing anxiety after assault near Strathcona Hotel

Court hears victim impact statements during sentencing hearing

Family of Langford’s Kimberly Proctor want to see more motion on Safe Care Act

Family calling on community to write to local MLAs

New, specialized 24-hour emergency vet hospital coming to Saanich

The VCA Canada’s Central Victoria Veterinary Hospital to get $12M upgrade

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

Report about violence against Downtown Eastside women calls for change

Red Women Rising: Indigenous Women Survivors makes 35 recommendations

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

Most Read