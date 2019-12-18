(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

“Holiday Heart Syndrome,” a term coined in 1978, describes the influx of emergency room patients during the holidays suffering from irregular heart rhythms.

Atrial fibrillation feels like a quiver in the chest and may be accompanied by shortness of breath and fatigue.

Alcohol appears to be a major contributing factor, though salty foods, stress and lack of sleep can lead to the “perfect storm.”

The key to prevention? Says cardiologist Dr. Kevin Campbell: “Moderation in alcohol and eating. Getting plenty of exercise and plenty of sleep. And try to avoid big family discussions until after the holidays.”

KEEP READING: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Transparency, dedication sum up B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2019

Just Posted

Late RCMP Sarah Beckett among top three name choices for two new Sooke District schools, survey says

Westhills and an Indigenous name rounds out top picks for new name

West Shore RCMP confirm driver lost control of steering wheel, causing Malahat closure on Tuesday

Officials say driver experienced a medical event, was not impaired

Adopted grandmother to murdered Oak Bay girls shares her grief

Andrew Berry faces an automatic life sentence; judge expected to deliver a parole decision Thursday

Central Saanich police interviewing dozens of families over daycare allegations

No charges laid following arrest of Montessori daycare teacher

Butane torch caused View Royal fire that displaced four students

Home has ‘gutted’ laundry room, burnt kitchen and smoke damage throughout

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Interior Health warns about opoid containing fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Most Read