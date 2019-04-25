A towering dust devil swirled through Chase on April 24. (Cole Finn/Facebook) A towering dust devil swirled through Chase on April 24. (Cole Finn/Facebook)

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

An unusually large dust devil was caught on video as it swept down Shuswap Avenue in Chase on April 24.

“It was very large. It probably went up to 80 or 90 feet we figure,” said Todd Finn who witnessed the towering funnel of dust along with his son Cole and his friend Martin Knorr.

Finn said it was a calm and sunny spring day when all of a sudden a gust of wind carried enough dust into the air that they mistook it for smoke. Before long, the dust had formed into a swirling column starting in the parking lot of the Chase Pharmasave. Todd said it lasted more than six minutes before dissipating.

Cole captured the dust devil on a cell phone camera as the trio watched from safely down the street.

