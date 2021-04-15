VIDEO: Motorist takes a drive along Vancouver seawall

The driver of a BMW took the scenic route Wednesday night – along the seawall in Vancouver’s False Creek area.
Pedestrians out for a leisurely stroll expressed their disbelief after seeing the vehicle join them on the walking path.
“He has to get off now, right?” A person is heard asking the man who recorded the sight on video at 8:15 p.m.
The video-taker – who asked to remain anonymous – told Black Press Media the car drove between the Plaza of Nations and Science World.
Pedestrians originally attempted to advise the driver to turn around, but he said: “they just kept going.”
The driver was eventually seen reversing the vehicle in an open area.
“I imagine they went back the way they came” the witness added.
