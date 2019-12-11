Octopus and bald eagle make unlikely rivals but luckily a fish farm crew working in Quatsino was there to save the day. (Screenshot photo)

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

A group of fish farmers off the coast of north Vancouver Island got an up-close view of an unusual battle this week – between a bald eagle and an octopus.

The crew, who works for Mowi Canada West, spotted the epic fight earlier this week near the Mahatta West farm in Quatsino, located roughly 35 kilometres from Port Hardy.

According to a video of the incident posted by Mowi Canada West, “an eagle had bitten off more than it could chew when it tried to catch an octopus.” The crew worked quickly to uncling the two feisty animals from each other using fishing gear. Eventually the octopus can be seen swimming away, unharmed, while the eagle recovered on a branch before flying away.

“They are used to seeing the wonders of nature around them on a regular basis, but they knew that this was a once in a lifetime experience,” Mowi Canada West said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

Just Posted

Esquimalt considers installing seperate bike lanes on Esquimalt Road, Lampson Street

Staff explored several options for the busy routes

Saanich seeks contractors for Shelbourne Street upgrade project

The three-phase project is expected to begin in 2020

Saanich allows retail sale of recreational cannabis for specific zones

Amendments to the 2003 bylaw allows retail sale of recreational cannabis in Saanich

Brotherston sentenced to three years in prison for Sooke home invasion

Home invasion took place on Feb. 9 and left one man with face and head injuries

Police impound 19 vehicles for excessive speed on Malahat

Excessive speed is classified as going more than 40 km/h over the limit in that stretch

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

One man dead after car crash in Nanaimo

One person died, another was injured in the accident which happened Wednesday on Nanaimo Lakes Road

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Most Read