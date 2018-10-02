VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

RCMP First Nations Police (FNP) officers do more than protect the people in their communities – they keep local fish safe too.

On Sept. 20, FNP officers came across a sturgeon struggling for its life in a pond of low water on the bed of the Fraser River near Wahleach Road, in Agassiz, B.C.

According to an RCMP press release, the officers knew immediately that the fish was in danger and would not survive where it was, nearly ashore.

After reaching out to community partners, a plan was made for the capture and release of the helpless sturgeon.

The next day a group of determined rescuers travelled to the site of the fish. The group included FNP officers, Lower Fraser River Guardians, a community volunteer and biologists from the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“The 75-year-old sturgeon – measuring eight feet in length and weighing an estimated 300 pounds – was safely captured by the team and released back into the river,” the RCMP stated.

Sgt. Gerry Hansom of the RCMP said the incident was an example of how community relationships can work.

“All in a day’s work – just one of the things we do,” he stated.” Strong community ties are important. The rescue was completed with the combined efforts of a number of resources pulling together.”

Previous story
‘People are ready’ to recognize female scientists, says Nobel laureate Donna Strickland

Just Posted

Trial of Oak Bay father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Sisters Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment

Victoria, Our Place push for storage space to serve homeless population

An on-site storage facility for carts, bags and bins is planned for the Our Place Society

‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers

‘Garbage guru’ David Shebib opens his property to more than 20 campers

Greater Victoria to host 2021 BC Senior Games

BC 55+ Games mark return of a major multi-sport event to Victoria

Look to the Dutch for better bike networks, says Victoria cyclist

Online bike shop owner studied cycle-based urban planning in Amsterdam

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

South Island Prosperity Project brings Victoria to international AI stage

CEO shared Victoria’s plan to create a more sustainable, convenient transportation network

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

Most Read