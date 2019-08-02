VIDEO: Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers

Police dashcam was recording as a small plane made an emergency landing on a busy road

Authorities say a small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state, stunning drivers but hurting no one.

The Washington State Patrol says the single-propeller KR2 aircraft landed Thursday on the street in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma.

Trooper Johnna Batiste says the pilot was able to land during a break in traffic after a fuel system malfunction caused the plane to stall. Video shows it stopping just before an intersection.

Driver Dennis Diessner told Seattle TV station KOMO that the plane came so close to his car that he thought he could have reached out and touched it. He says he pulled over to make sure the pilot was OK.

ALSO READ: Plane makes forced landing on highway in Surrey, B.C.

Batiste says a trooper who was nearby helped the pilot push the plane into a parking lot.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Just Posted

Victoria Police seek information on downtown stabbing

A man was stabbed on July 28 near Fort and Moss Streets

Victoria drug trafficker loses Supreme Court bid to have video evidence thrown out

Court rules man’s right to protection against unreasonable search was not violated

VicPD to use temporary cameras at Symphony Splash

40,000 expected to attend, police say cameras will help keep public safe

More than 100 Trees Cannabis employees out of a job

Province shuts down two stores, CEO follows by closing all Victoria locations

UVic sessional lecturers, music instructors vote to strike

Negotiations resume Aug. 8 in an attempt to avoid job action before fall semester

VIDEO: Road rage at busy B.C. intersection snarls morning rush-hour traffic

Two men are seen fighting, kicking and kneeing during fight on Wednesday in apparent road rage

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bear spray, bullets among hazards that have caused fires at B.C. recycling depots

Recycling BC says that hazardous materials mixed in with paper, plastics are dangerous to workers

B.C. MLA renews call for law against gay ‘conversion therapy’

‘If you are gay, you do not need to be fixed’

Breastless Friends Forever: How breast cancer brought four B.C. women together

They met during chemotherapy. Now they’re inseparable

Federal leaders’ debates conflicts with countrywide environment panel in October

The two sides are looking at options to resolve the scheduling conflict

VIDEO: Good Samaritan climbs B.C. tree to rescue eagle impaled on branch

Injured raptor now under care of BC Wildlife Park in Kamloops

Most Read