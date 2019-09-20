VIDEO: Want to improve your golf game? This golf ball cannon might work

Strange iron makes appearence at Abbotsford’s fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic

Is your golf game getting you down? Can’t seem to find any consistency with your driver? Sick of slicing or hooking all your tee shots? Turns out, the solution might be a gun.

Specifically, a cannon – a golf ball cannon.

This cool gadget made an appearance at the Ledgeview Golf Course for the fourth annual Smart and Caring Golf Classic organized by the Abbotsford Community Foundation.

All the proceeds from the tournament go towards different charities in the city. Last year, the community foundation distributed over $700,000.

Most Read