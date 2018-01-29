A pod of orcas was captured on video near Sechelt Jan. 27, 2018 and posted to Facebook by Martin Michael. (Facebook/Martin Michael)

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Living near the ocean must never get old for some people, as there’s always marine life moving about underneath the surface. And sometimes we’re privileged enough to get an up-close look.

Martin Michael captured this stunning video of orca whales surfacing and playing just metres away from Golden Mile beach near Sechelt, B.C. He posted multiple videos on his Facebook page Saturday morning, saying there was a pod of orcas swimming about 15 feet away, and they ranged from approximately 12 to 30 feet in length.

“Orca pod at our beach, fortunately the water is deep here 15 feet out from shore, what an experience! enjoy!” Michael wrote in one of his posts.

The large mammals can be seen gliding and rolling through the deep waters just off the shoreline, moving up and down the coast.

Previous story
The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Just Posted

SOOKE HISTORY: A payback of Halibut

Elida Peers | Contributed What a payback! There was a night back… Continue reading

Target reopening time for Johnson Street Bridge remains 5 p.m. today

Commuters to Esquimalt, Victoria West and West Shore advised to plan alternate route to be safe

Saanich player suits up for Roller Derby World Cup

Vicky Zdancewicz to compete with Team Indigenous at event running Feb. 1 to 4 in Manchester, England

Drugs, knives, cash seized by Victoria Police at downtown address

A man and woman are in custody, facing nine charges

Green Party to investigate claims of bullying

Former staffers of Elizabeth May have alleged mistreatment

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Big weekend for Victoria Royals pushes record to 8-2 in last 10 games

Western Hockey League club keeps pace with B.C. Division front-running Rockets

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell… Continue reading

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Most Read

  • REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

    In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

  • WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

    Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend