(Black Press Media Creative)

Finnish PM Sanna Marin to wild?

The voluntary test came after a video surfaced showing the prime minister dancing at a party with friends. Critics accused Marin of being on drugs.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bennifer did it again!

Just Posted

The Saanich Police Department has released two images of each of the five suspects sought in relation to an assault on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich police looking for 5 suspects after youth attacked on bus

From left, Sherry Coughlin, Rabbi Harry Brechner, Robert Oppenheimer and Rev. Lyndon Sayers share a laugh together at Congregation Emanu-El synagogue on Blanshard Street. Oppenheimer, whose father and aunt originally came to Canada as refugees from Nazi Germany, was approached about sponsoring the Syrian refugee family by his cousin in the U.S. who knew their relatives. (Courtesy of Robert Oppenheimer)
Victoria Jews, Christians hope to help Muslim Syrian refugees find safe haven

Gas prices across Greater Victoria are up 12 cents per litre. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Greater Victoria sees gas prices jump 12 cents overnight

Walk-in services at the Sidney Satellite outpatient lab will be closed until Sept. 6. (Google Streetview)
Walk-in services temporarily closing at Sidney outpatient lab

Pop-up banner image