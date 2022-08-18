(Black Press Media Creative)

Mike Pence calls on GOP to stop attacking the FBI over Trump search

On August 17, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged fellow Republicans to stop lashing out at the FBI for searching Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

