‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

British scientists have successfully created a “synthetic” embryo with a brain and a beating heart.the creation could solve the donor shortage crisis and prevent miscarriages. The breakthrough could also be used to reduce the need for animal experimentation.

