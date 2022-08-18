Weather modification program aims to replenish shrinking Yangtze River in China

On Aug. 17, China’s ministry of water resources said that drought in the Yangtze River basin was “adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and the growth of crops.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
On Aug. 17, China’s ministry of water resources said that drought in the Yangtze River basin was “adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and the growth of crops.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.