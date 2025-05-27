B.C. ostrich cull appealed again, CFIA stands by order despite U.S. call for halt

Dr. Oz, Kennedy Jr. join hundreds in support of protecting Edgewood ostrich farm

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson (right) meets with owners of Universal Ostrich in Edgewood following a court decision to uphold a cull of the all the birds on the farm.

From the small town B.C. farmer to United States' Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, the flock of those calling for a stop to the ordered killing of nearly 400 ostriches are growing daily.

Universal Ostrich, a farm in Edgewood, B.C., has been making headlines since January 2025 when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) ordered the cull of the entire flock of birds.

The order is part of the CFIA's stamping out policy when an avian influenza outbreak is declared at a farm.

"Canada’s response has aimed to protect human and animal health and minimize impacts on the $6.8 billion domestic poultry industry and Canada’s economy," the agency told The Morning Star May 27. "This supports Canadian families and poultry farmers whose livelihoods depend on maintaining international market access."

The CFIA declared an H5N1 outbreak at Universal Ostrich on Dec. 31, 2024 and issued the cull order on Jan. 10, 2025.

The farm has been fighting the order since, challenging the decision in federal court in April, which was turned down May 13. Justice Richard Zinn upheld CFIA's decision, but the farm is again back in the courts and filed an appeal May 26.

"Which is fantastic but we are not safe," said Katie Pasitney, whose mom Karen Esperson and partner Dave Bilinski co-own Universal Ostrich.

Pasitney is the spokesperson for the farm and explains that since the "outbreak," a total of 69 ostriches died in the initial weeks but the flock has since developed herd immunity. Universal Ostrich wants to work with the CFIA to use the antibodies the ostriches have developed to protect others.

"It's all about saving our farmers, saving our food," said Pasitney. "Let's revamp these policies, let's bring science forward."

The farm has been flooded with support from hundreds of other farmers, animal activists and Indigenous peoples who have camped out at the farm in recent days and weeks. Many politicians, both locally, provincially and in the U.S., are showing support, even Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Oz is the latest U.S. health official seeking a stop to the killing.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. had a call with CFIA president Paul MacKinnon on May 22, along with Martin Makary, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

The CFIA stands by its policies, citing a human case of H5N1 earlier this year and a number of human case in the U.S., including a fatality.

"All highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses, particularly H5 and H7 viruses, have the potential to infect mammals, including humans. Allowing a domestic poultry flock known to be exposed to HPAI to remain alive allows a potential source of the virus to persist. It would increase the possibility of reassortment or mutation, particularly with birds raised in open pasture where there is ongoing exposure to wildlife."

The Regional District of Central Kootenay also made a decision to not accept the ostriches at its landfills, pending testing of the birds.

But the CFIA says it "has a duty to protect Canadians from the serious potential risks that avian influenza presents to our people and our economy."

While compensation of up to $3,000 per ostrich could be awarded to Universal Ostrich, the CFIA says if an owner refuses to meet the depopulation requirements, the agency could move forward with depopulation itself, or use a third-party contractor.

"This could mean withholding part or all compensation for the depopulation from the owners," CFIA said.

"Depopulation can be a distressing outcome for an animal owner.

When a depopulation is necessary, the CFIA provides an opportunity for all poultry farmers to develop the most appropriate plan based for their flock and facilities. CFIA veterinarians and inspectors work with poultry farmers to see that depopulation is completed humanely using internationally accepted methods.

"We also provide guidance to producers throughout the process of depopulation, disposal, and cleaning and disinfection, so they can resume their operations as quickly as possible," said the agency.