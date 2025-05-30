Convoy travels from Vernon to Edgewood to protest ostrich cull

A number of protesters left the Vernon Walmart parking lot for Edgewood Friday morning

Protesters formed a prayer circle in the Vernon Walmart parking lot before forming a convoy to Edgewood's Universal Ostrich farm to protest a cull of nearly 400 ostriches Friday, May 30, 2025.

People from far and wide gathered in Vernon Friday before forming a convoy to Edgewood to protest a controversial cull of nearly 400 ostriches.

The convoy was a microcosm of what has become a widespread movement to spare the birds from the cull ordered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in January following an avian influenza outbreak at the Central Kootenay farm.

Indeed, participants in the May 30 convoy came from all over the country. People from the Lower Mainland, Alberta, Saskatchewan and even as far as Ontario and Quebec joined local protesters in forming the convoy. Folks from Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna and many other pockets of B.C. also took part.

Patricia Every, from Edmonton, had been following the story about the ostrich cull and was at the Vernon Walmart parking lot Friday morning, helping to organize the convoy.

About 20 vehicles were making their way to Edgewood, with some leaving Vernon and others having already arrived at Edgewood. The protesters formed a prayer circle shortly before leaving Vernon.

Every thinks there are multiple reasons why the ostriches are getting so much attention from across the country.

"It's not your average chicken farm that's suffering from the decisions of the CFIA, which is happening all across Canada," she said. "It's not that well known by the whole population what the rules and stipulations are when your birds catch avian flu. And I think that's now coming to light because of the ostriches. They're not your average birds, so that's why it's getting a lot of attention."

Another reason the ostriches have garnered so much attention, said Every, is because they are "research birds."

Universal Ostrich, the farm that owns the ostriches, has a scientific antibody program and uses the birds for research on the unique resilience the ostriches have demonstrated, studying the disease with the hopes of finding a cure for other birds.

A total of 69 ostriches at the farm died in the initial weeks after the avian flu outbreak, but Katie Pasitney — whose mom Karen Esperson and partner Dave Bilinski co-own Universal Ostrich — previously told The Morning Star that the flock has since developed herd immunity.

Every said the biggest reason the ostriches have so many supporters is that "there's no reason to cull these birds because they are no longer a risk, and they haven't been a risk for many months.

"There is a better way to do this and (people) want CFIA to listen to those better ways that don't involve the mass murder of so many animals."

As the cull looms, protesters are also concerned about the livelihoods of the farmers who own the ostriches, Every said while expressing concern for other farmers whose animals may be culled in the future.

"This cause will set precedents across the country," she said.

Many of the protesters are worried about government overreach, words Every used in describing her reasons for getting involved.

The convoy left at 10:45 a.m. and was expected to get to Edgewood early Friday afternoon. Once at the farm, Every said a peaceful demonstration will take place. She added there's been good collaboration between the farm owners and the RCMP while protesters have been at the farm in past weeks.

The CFIA says it "has a duty to protect Canadians from the serious potential risks that avian influenza presents to our people and our economy."

The agency told The Morning Star on May 27 that the cull aims to "protect human and animal health and minimize impacts on the $6.8 billion domestic poultry industry and Canada’s economy."