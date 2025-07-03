Family of B.C. homicide victim makes video plea for answers

Police wish to speak to an individual, who may have information pertaining to Gordon Sims death in Vanderhoof

The homicide of Gordon Sims occurred sometime between January 10 and 14, 2025 within the 100 block of Fifth Street East in Vanderhoof.

The family of a Vanderhoof man killed in a January 2025 homicide is pleading for answers, as police hope to identify a person who may have information to aid in the investigation.

In a video released by RCMP on July 2, the family of Gordon Sims gathered to urge anyone who may have any information regarding the investigation to please call police.

"We are the family of Gordon Sims. He is a beloved brother, father, grandfather, son and uncle who was tragically taken from us January of this year. Gord was a loving, caring, thoughtful, funny, articulate man who did not deserve what was given to him," the family said.

"We as the family are pleading for any assistance, anything that is known."

BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit have conduct of the investigation and have released two additional videos showing an individual who may have information pertaining to the event and look to the public to help identify them.

If you can identity this person, in the videos provided, or have any information about the homicide of Gordon Sims, you are asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222.