Filling the holes: Nanaimo pumps grout to plug old coal mine fissures downtown

Commercial and Bastion streets intersection closed, as workers complete drilling and pumping operations
Chris Bush
250116-nbu-grout-pumper-p1161008
Workers guide a large hose into a drill hole to pump grout into underground voids below Bastion Street Thursday, Jan. 16. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

Subcontractors for the City of Nanaimo are busy plugging holes in downtown’s underground. 

Crews from the city, Western Grater Contracting Ltd. and Bedrock Redi-Mix Ltd. closed the intersection at Bastion and Commercial streets Thursday, Jan. 16, to fill voids encountered under Bastion Street in October when test drilling was done as part of downtown underground infrastructure renewal work.

The discovery halted work in the immediate area and moved elsewhere on Commercial Street while further testing was done to help determine how best to deal with the gaps that had formed over decades, after old coal mine shaft ceilings likely caved in deeper underground. 

 

Bill Sims, Nanaimo’s general manager of engineering and public works, said the city is pumping the slurry into the underground gaps to fill the voids. 

“It’s going better than we expected,” Sims said in an email. “There have been no really large caverns to speak of, mostly cracks and fissures. We’ve drilled about 25 holes, so far, and are filling them with a wet 'flowable' grout. We’ll use about 15 to 20 cubic metres for this work.”

The city anticipates the work is about halfway through the drilling and grouting process, according to Sims, which will involve drilling and filling another 25 holes with 20 cubic metres of grout, given the current information about conditions underground. 
 

Chris Bush

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
