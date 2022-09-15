(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

The Community Association of Oak Bay, which fundraised and commissioned the Sno’uyutth welcome pole outside Oak Bay High, is among the partners of ReconciliACTION Oak Bay. The cooperative hosts a reconciliation-focused all-candidates meeting Sept. 18. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay groups host election all-candidates meeting focused on reconciliation

Delegates at the 2022 Union of British Columbia Municipalities in Whistler considered several resolutions on housing Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of Union of British Columbia Municipalities)
UBCM rejects Victoria resolution to explore vacancy control

The driver of this 2011 GMC Terrain was arrested for impaired driving on Sept. 14 but police are seeking witnesses and people with damaged vehicles as the SUV is believed to be connected to multiple crashes. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Damaged vehicles lead to impaired driving arrest in Victoria

Bill Munroe. (Photo by Katrina Leslie)
The Final Lap: Unsung heroes of Westshore Motorsports Park keep the wheels turning