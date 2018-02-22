(Photo by Jen G)

Light snow leads to heavy traffic in Victoria

Wednesday’s snowfall caused traffic chaos as commuters tried to get home

There’s nothing like a little bit of snow to grind traffic to a halt within Greater Victoria.

The capital city was turned into a massive parking lot once again Wednesday afternoon as commuters — especially those living in the West Shore — tried to get home.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Wednesday evening, after the snow had already begun to fall. Transit busses in the region were also running late due to road and weather conditions, and were slowed once again Thursday morning.

There had been concern that schools may be closed today but all are open and everything seems to be back to normal.

Have any great snow photos or video? Send them to:


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A work of art for real estate golden anniversary
Next story
Pilot program trains next generation of Island farmers

Just Posted

New Victoria graving dock will offer high-paying jobs

New facility will reuse and treat any water required for repair process

Crown asks for more time in case of Oak Bay murder of sisters

They will reconvene in three weeks to set a date for Andrew Berry’s murder trial to begin

School’s on today, more snow expected across Greater Victoria

Environment Canada says more snow could fall Friday

WATCH: Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police release new footage suspect in Bay Centre attack on young girl

James Bay residents face six-week long construction dig for sewage pipe

Niagara Street closed to vehicles as pipe assembly and installation connects Ogden Point to McLoughlin Point

Light snow leads to heavy traffic in Victoria

Wednesday’s snowfall caused traffic chaos as commuters tried to get home

It’s quietly business as usual for the E&N

Waiting game continues in quest for direction on service ceased since 2011

OT win gives Cougars early lead in VIJHL playoffs series

Westshore led 2-0 after one, Victoria comeback completed with Berryman goal

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Pilot program trains next generation of Island farmers

Parksville’s GoodSeeds introduces youth 17-30 years to agricultural careers

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

‘You just don’t know when someone has a challenge’

Wounded Warriors Run BC spreads awareness of mental health, hopes to raise $100,000

Most Read