Light snow leads to heavy traffic in Victoria

Wednesday’s snowfall caused traffic chaos as commuters tried to get home

There’s nothing like a little bit of snow to grind traffic to a halt within Greater Victoria.

The capital city was turned into a massive parking lot once again Wednesday afternoon as commuters — especially those living in the West Shore — tried to get home.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Wednesday evening, after the snow had already begun to fall. Transit busses in the region were also running late due to road and weather conditions, and were slowed once again Thursday morning.

There had been concern that schools may be closed today but all are open and everything seems to be back to normal.

