Lunar New Year roars into Vancouver Island with Nanaimo lion dance

Official wake the lion as city welcomes Lunar New Year

The lion has been awakened through traditional eye-dotting ceremony at Nanaimo's Lunar New Year Gala, ringing in the Year of the Snake.

"Painting the lion's eyes is what you do to wake the lion up," explained Jerry Hong, chairperson of the Nanaimo Chinese Cultural Society, which puts on the annual event. "It's what you do with the ears, the eyes, everything you work with – then that wakes the lion up to give you a good fortune."

Following the awakening, the lions dance by guests tables, giving individual blessings in return for donations in red envelopes. After which, the lions took the stage, bringing a spectacle as they 'ate' heads of lettuce.

Hong said that eating the lettuce represents good fortune and that part of the dance references tradition of hanging lettuce by the door.

Those who awakened the lion included deputy consul general of Vancouver Zeng Zhi, MP Lisa Marie Barron, MLAs Sheila Malcolmson and George Anderson, Mayor Leonard Krog, as well as city councillors Sheryl Armstrong and Hilary Eastmure.