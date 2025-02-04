 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. Video

Lunar New Year roars into Vancouver Island with Nanaimo lion dance

Official wake the lion as city welcomes Lunar New Year
Jessica Durling
Jessica Durling
lunar-new-year
Delegates and performers gather at the Nanaimo Chinese Cultural Society's Lunar New Year celebration. (Jessica Durling/News Bulletin)

The lion has been awakened through traditional eye-dotting ceremony at Nanaimo's Lunar New Year Gala, ringing in the Year of the Snake.

"Painting the lion's eyes is what you do to wake the lion up," explained Jerry Hong, chairperson of the Nanaimo Chinese Cultural Society, which puts on the annual event. "It's what you do with the ears, the eyes, everything you work with – then that wakes the lion up to give you a good fortune."

Following the awakening, the lions dance by guests tables, giving individual blessings in return for donations in red envelopes. After which, the lions took the stage, bringing a spectacle as they 'ate' heads of lettuce.

Hong said that eating the lettuce represents good fortune and that part of the dance references tradition of hanging lettuce by the door.

Those who awakened the lion included deputy consul general of Vancouver Zeng Zhi, MP Lisa Marie Barron, MLAs Sheila Malcolmson and George Anderson, Mayor Leonard Krog, as well as city councillors Sheryl Armstrong and Hilary Eastmure. 

Jessica Durling

About the Author: Jessica Durling

Nanaimo News Bulletin journalist covering health, wildlife and Lantzville council.
Read more

More Video

VIDEO: West Shore sculptor puts heart and soul into driftwood art
VIDEO: West Shore sculptor puts heart and soul into driftwood art
The Latest: All on board passenger jet feared dead after collision with Army helicopter near DC
The Latest: All on board passenger jet feared dead after collision with Army helicopter near DC
Woman hit, dragged by mobility scooter in Langley wants laws changed
Woman hit, dragged by mobility scooter in Langley wants laws changed