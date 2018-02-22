(Photo submitted by Courtenay Denninger)

Photo gallery: Show us your Winter Wonderland!

User submitted photos from around Greater Victoria

Following Wednesday’s snowfall in Greater Victoria, we asked our readers and viewers to submit their best Winter Wonderland photos.

We received a ton of engagement and continue to appreciate the tips, pics and vids sent by you all!

Here are a some of the photos sent to our six Black Press Media newsrooms around the region: Vic News, Saanich News, Oak Bay News, Goldstream Gazette, Peninsula News Review and the Sooke News Mirror.

And remember to keep them coming!! You can reach us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the ‘contact us’ page on any of our websites.

