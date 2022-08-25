(Black Press Media Creative)

Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Photos

The verdict was in favor of her claims that photos of the accident scene in which her late husband and daughter Gigi were killed were shared inappropriately.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Biden Cancels $10,000 in Student Debt
Next story
VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

Just Posted

James Christie was hired Nov. 22, 2013, as a licensed practical nurse in a complex care unit at Selkirk Place. He was convicted of assault in 2016 and faces sanctions by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives. (Google Maps)
Victoria nurse who fled after assaulting seniors faces sanctions from professional college

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)
Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

A man was arrested after an attempted carjacking in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man tasered, arrested after attempted carjacking in Victoria

A pickup truck turned right and failed to yield to a pedestrian at the intersection of Wallace Drive and West Saanich Road around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Courtesy of Central Saanich Police Service)
Police looking for footage after close call in Central Saanich crosswalk

Pop-up banner image