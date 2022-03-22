VIDEO: B.C. house catches fire twice in one day

There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)
There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines) There was a second fire at a vacant house in WIlloughby Monday night, March 21. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Tines)

A second fire in the same day at the same vacant house in Langley is under investigation.

Fire crews were called out to the two-storey house in the city’s Willoughby neighbourhood at 9:40 p.m. on Monday, March 21, and arrived to find the house fully involved.

About 20 firefighters fought the blaze.

Langley Township assistant fire chief Dale Steeple said fire investigators would be on scene Tuesday.

It was the second fire at the same location.

Earlier the same day, at 2:39 p.m. multiple crews put out a smouldering fire.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

The house was boarded up with the gas and power turned off.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fireLangley

Previous story
Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Just Posted

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson announced the implementation of 500 new complex-care housing spaces across the province on Tuesday (March 22). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Health-care linked, eviction-free housing coming to Greater Victoria, rest of B.C.

Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
Pacific FC conducting interviews for new Stewie the Starfish

Rainy, or T011A, was spotted in the Sooke Basin on Monday. (Courtesy of Mollie Naccarato/Pacific Imagery)
Orca named Rainy spotted in Sooke Basin

The UVic Vikes men’s basketball team defeated the top-seeded University of Alberta 70-64 in Saturday’s Canada West gold medal final in Edmonton. The Vikes return for the U SPORTS National Championships in two weeks time. (Courtesy of Vikes Athletics and Recreation)
UVic Vikes capture Canada West men’s basketball gold