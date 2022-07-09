VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Submit News Tip
- Cannabis
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map