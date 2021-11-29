Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

Rescue crews prepare to escort a group of stranded travellers on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz (Photo/Vancouver Fire Rescue Services)

VIDEO: CFB Comox 442 Squadron recaps B.C. flood rescue mission

The Royal Canadian Air Force has released a video interview with warrant officer Matt Davidson, deputy search and rescue technicians leader, recapping 442 Squadron’s role in the rescue of hundreds of stranded residents during the devastating Nov. 15 flood and landslides in British Columbia.

“On Nov. 15, it was a normal Monday morning; we were getting the standby crew ready to leave for a training day, and then we were launched on a suspected landslide in the Agassiz area,” said Davidson.

442 Squadron sent helicopters and personnel to the site, to assist local ground search and rescue teams in the mission.

A total of 311 people were removed from the site and transported to the Agricultural Centre in Agassiz.

ALSO: 442 Squadron from CFB Comox assists evacuees

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC FloodComoxSearch and Rescue

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Just Posted

Kwakwaka’wakw and Coast Salish artist Maynard Johnny Jr. beside the unveiled design of the Salish Heron vessel. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
BC Ferries unveils Indigenous design for next Salish Class vessel

Pearson College unveiled new SENCOTEN language names and artwork for its five student residences on Nov. 18. (Photo Courtesy of Pearson College/Facebook)
Pearson College renames residences in SENCOTEN language

A female raccoon dragging a leg trap is sedated for examination at the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Metchosin. It was later put down. (Courtesy Wild ARC)
Raccoon drags leg trap around Oak Bay for days, dies at wild animal rehab centre

Municipal officials on the Saanich Peninsula did not receive reports of flooding over the weekend, but are keeping their eyes on skies with another major rainstorm approaching. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich Peninsula officials brace for effects of next major rainstorm