VIDEO: Trio dances in traffic to ease stress of waiting on the Malahat

Film crew rolls back into Greater Victoria after a night stranded at summer camp

A trio danced in the streets Tuesday even as traffic piled up southbound on the Malahat.

The dancers were members of a film crew and call Greater Victoria home.

The crew are working on a micro-budget narrative short film directed by Arnold Lim and produced by Lynne Lee and Sohee Hong that is shooting in Victoria and Mill Bay this month.

They were filming in the Mill Bay area when the mountain section of Highway 1 was closed on Nov. 15 to traffic because of infrastructure concerns caused by massive flooding.

The team spent the night at Camp Qwanoes in Crofton before finding its way into the traffic waiting for passage on the Malahat. After a geotechnical assessment, crews allowed single-lane alternating traffic through the area Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m.

