Two fighters decked out in medieval armour prepare to fight as Don Hornby coaches them from the side. The armour weighs anywhere between 60 to 100 pounds and the weapons can weigh about three to four pounds. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

WATCH: Medieval fighters train in Colwood

Fighters are gearing up for world championships in medieval combat

Greater Victoria residents might start to see some medieval fighters armed with swords hanging around more often.

A group called the Company of the Blue Dragon is gearing up and training for two international medieval combat tournaments — Battle of the Nations and the International Medieval Combat Federation world championship.

The group is one of three in B.C., but there are many more across the country that come together to form Team Canada at the international tournaments.

The fighters wear real armour and use real weapons, that have been dulled for safety, to fight each other in tournament-style settings. The armour weighs anywhere between 60 to 100 pounds and the swords can weigh about three to four pounds.

The fighters could be seen practicing and fighting in their armour at Colwood Creek Park Saturday.

RELATED: Way of the sword comes to Prospect Lake

Don Hornby just moved to Victoria about two months ago from Whitehorse. He said he was part of a company there called Company of the White Wolf and is now trying to help grow the group in Victoria.

“Eventually we all want to go as part of Team Canada to the world championships,” Hornby said. “It’s the closest thing we’ll get to a modernized recreation of what a medieval tournament camp would have looked like.”

Swordfighters from all over the world come together at the tournaments to face off and see what country has the best fighters. Hornby said about 500 people gathered to fight last year.

Lucas Mendes is part of the Company of the Blue Dragon and has been trying to help the group grow for the past year. He said he was inspired to join because of a childhood movie.

“Back when I was a kid I saw the movie A Knight’s Tale and it inspired me to want to be a knight,” Mendes said. “I started seeing this in about 2013 and we’ve just kind of grown interest until about a year ago when we first started the club.”

Mendes said the group trains every Saturday in Duncan but was training in Colwood for the first time this weekend.

RELATED: Duncan play faces challenges even before first performance as thieves strike

But the sport is an expensive one, according to Mendes. He bought his sword in Victoria for about $300. The armour usually has to be bought online and can cost about $3,000 for a full suit.

But they keep the fighters relatively safe.

Showing off a dented and scratched helmet, Hornby said layers of metal and fabric padding protect fighters from being seriously injured. However, it is still risky as some people have broken their collar bones or have been knocked out in combat at the tournaments, Hornby said.

Mendes said the group is trying to grow its membership by getting the word out about the sport.

“We’re going to start doing some conventions and different demos around the Island,” Mendes said.

Hornby said the sport has been gaining popularity around the world in recent years. He said he has fantasy television shows like Game of Thrones to thank for that.

A show on the History Channel called Knight Fight will be airing at the end of the month and focuses on a similar group in the U.S. that is also fighting in the world championships.

“It’s definitely something you dream about when you’re a kid,” Hornby said.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Students in MAGA hats mock Native American at Indigenous Peoples March
Next story
Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

Just Posted

Saanich police are looking for a man who exposed himself Saturday night

The incident exposure happened at the intersection of Feltham Road and Shelbourne Street

Readers Theatre returns to Victoria’s Emanu-El

Born at Congregation Emanu-El’s 2013 Arts Festival, Bema Productions is back for its fifth season

Victoria-bound plane slides off icy Edmonton runway

Crew, passengers had to disembark via bridge stairs

VIDEO: Hundreds gather in Victoria as part of global Women’s March for equality

‘End Violence Against Women’ march theme for 2019

Victoria’s oldest pipes to be replaced this year

The pipes along Cook Street were installed in 1891 and are made of bricks

Students seen mocking Native Americans could face expulsion

One 11-minute video of the confrontation shows the Haka dance and students loudly chanting

B.C. VIEWS: Fact-checking the NDP’s speculation tax on empty homes

Negative-option billing is still legal for governments

May plans next move in Brexit fight as chances rise of delay

Some say a lack of action could trigger a ‘public tsunami’

Group challenges ruling for doctors to give referrals for services that clash with beliefs

A group of five Canadian doctors and three professional organizations is appealing

Major winter storm wreaks havoc on U.S. travel

Nearly 5,000 flights were cancelled Sunday around the country

Truck convoy to honour Vancouver Island boy who died after being struck by vehicle while cycling

About 50 to 60 trucks expected from Victoria to Nanaimo

Want to avoid the speculation tax on your vacant home? Rent it out, Horgan says

Premier John Horgan and Sheila Malcolmson say speculation and vacancy tax addresses homelessness

CONSUMER REPORT: What to buy each month in 2019 to save money

Resolve to buy all of the things you want and need, but pay less money for them

UPDATE: B.C. woman and boy, 6, found safe, RCMP confirm

Roseanne Supernault says both she and her six-year-old nephew are fine and she has contacted police

Most Read