POLL: Are gas prices fueling a change in your driving habits?

Never mind the high cost of housing, many Greater Victorians are now saving up just to afford a tank of gas.

Prices jumped 10 cents a litre this week, reaching $1.72.9 a litre at the majority of stations around Greater Victoria, an all-time high according to GasBuddy.

On average across Canada on July 6, the price of gas is approximately 135 cents per litre, almost 40 cents lower than in Greater Victoria.

