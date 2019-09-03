POLL: Are you disappointed ride-hailing companies will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

  • Sep. 3, 2019 3:45 p.m.
  • Poll

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around Greater Victoria won’t be getting their way.

The provincial government has said ride-hailing companies can begin applying for the licence this week. But both Uber and and Lyft have announced they will operate only in the Lower Mainland for now.

READ MORE: Uber won’t offer rides in Greater Victoria — for now

Dan Dagg, chair of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said the region has shown a demand for ride hailing, which he described as a “transportation innovation” that appeals to people because of its convenience and cost.

“Tourists and business people expect to be able to use ride-hailing services in the places they visit or operate, and we want our region to have modern transportation options,” he said.

But the decision came as welcome news to Mohan Singh Kang, president of the BC Taxi Association representing the majority of some 40 taxi companies on Vancouver Island.

“My concern is always for the best interests of the taxi family.”

ALSO READ: EDITORIAL: New rules a road block for ride sharing

Kang said Uber’s decision to forgo Greater Victoria for now will benefit the industry. “It will be good for the taxi industry, because it gives them time to prepare for ride hailing companies whenever they start operating in the [Capital Regional District],” he said.

Are you disappointed ride-hailing companies will not be operating in Greater Victoria? Take our poll and have your say.


Previous story
POLL: Are you satisfied with the catchment boundaries for your local school?

Just Posted

Grandmas For Africa takes on 275km ride from Campbell River to Victoria

Riding 100 km the first day, 95 km the second and 75 km the third

Police break into car to revive drunk Willows Beach driver, passenger

Oak Bay Police briefs for Aug. 25 to Sept. 1

Cannabis companies ramp up marketing

Stigma still associated with the product, say Sooke business owners

Volunteer crossing guard keeps his peers safe

Share your back to school images, email vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

West Shore RCMP find lost hiker in Thetis Lake Park five hours after reported missing

RCMP say stay put when being rescued, follow dispatcher instructions

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from Surrey home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Most Read