POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

  • Sep. 3, 2019 3:45 p.m.
  • Poll

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around Greater Victoria won’t be getting their way.

The provincial government has said ride-hailing companies can begin applying for the licence this week. But both Uber and and Lyft have announced they will operate only in the Lower Mainland for now.

READ MORE: Uber won’t offer rides in Greater Victoria — for now

Dan Dagg, chair of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said the region has shown a demand for ride hailing, which he described as a “transportation innovation” that appeals to people because of its convenience and cost.

“Tourists and business people expect to be able to use ride-hailing services in the places they visit or operate, and we want our region to have modern transportation options,” he said.

But the decision came as welcome news to Mohan Singh Kang, president of the BC Taxi Association representing the majority of some 40 taxi companies on Vancouver Island.

“My concern is always for the best interests of the taxi family.”

ALSO READ: EDITORIAL: New rules a road block for ride sharing

Kang said Uber’s decision to forgo Greater Victoria for now will benefit the industry. “It will be good for the taxi industry, because it gives them time to prepare for ride hailing companies whenever they start operating in the [Capital Regional District],” he said.

Are you disappointed Uber and Lyft will not be operating in Greater Victoria? Take our poll and have your say.


