POLL: Are you going to use the new bus tracking app?

  • Jul. 30, 2019 4:00 p.m.
  • Poll

A blast of technology has taken the mystery out of waiting for the bus.

BC Transit has launched its NextRide system across the Greater Victoria Region, allowing passengers to see live updates of bus locations, get alerts and better plan routes through a more advanced GPS mapping system.

READ MORE: BC Transit launches GPS bus tracking system across Greater Victoria

NextRide is a web-based program accessed by going to bctransit.com and clicking on the blue “NextRide” button. From there, passengers can select specific bus routes and bus stops to track upcoming buses. Passengers can also use a route-planning option to decide the best way to get to a desired location.

Along with the GPS tracking, upgrades to the bus fleet offer more accessibility options, including audio cues both on the exterior and interior of the bus, as well as visual cues announcing which stop is coming up.

“The added accessibility features of visual scrolls and audible stop announcements will be a great benefit to our riders who are hearing or sight impaired,” said Susan Brice, chair of the Victoria Regional Transit Commission.

The website requires wifi or data to operate rather than an offline app, a decision that Neil Corbett, director of smart technology said allows for easier accessibility to updates and better cross-reference with apps like Google Maps. He added that currently, more than 80 per cent of people accessing the BC Transit website do so using a smartphone or tablet.

“We’re still looking at wifi on the bus, that’s something TransLink is doing, it’s something we’re investigating,” Corbett said. “But at this point in time it’s just the mobile app that you can check before you leave the house or if you have a data plan.”

NextRide technology is now tracking all 294 operating buses in the Greater Victoria fleet.

Coming up next, BC Transit is working on upgrading the fare operating systems in the Capital Region to allow for cashless fare, which could be installed by 2020.

Do you think you will use the new transit app? Take our poll and let us know.

READ MORE: Victoria will be one of the first cities with GPS tracking, digital fare on BC transit buses

Previous story
POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

Just Posted

Esquimalt Ribfest releases 2019 lineup

Deep Sea Gypsies, Ian Moore, Deb Rhymer Blues Band headline three-day festival

Take a 1966 road trip on the Pat Bay from Victoria to Swartz Bay

Highway 17 featured in latest instalment of Transportation BC’s time machine series

Michael Dunahee Slo-Pitch Tournament of Hope back for its 28th year

Tournament takes place Aug. 10 and 11 at Topaz Park

‘Harry Potter tree’ near Victoria waterfront to be removed

The contorted chestnut at Dallas Road will be removed for a CRD sewage project

Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

Juan de Fuca, Saanich win gold at 2019 BCLA minor box midget lacrosse

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Denman Island cable ferry shedding plastic into the ocean

BC Ferries notes a manufacturer’s defect with cable coating; beach clean-up planned for weekend

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read