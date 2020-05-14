B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)

POLL: Are you happy with the reopening plan for B.C.?

  May. 14, 2020 8:30 a.m.
  • Poll

Last week provincial officials unveiled their “Go-Forward Strategy,” which included a plans to ease some of the restrictions that have been in place since March.

British Columbians will be allowed to mingle with groups of around two to six people outside of their own household.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said that as long as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, people can “double their bubble,” officials said, and hug people within that small group of approximately a half-dozen people. Those who are sick must continue to self-isolate, and people at higher risk due to age or pre-existing conditions, must decide for themselves if they wish to broaden their “pandemic bubble” in coming weeks.

ALSO READ: British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Provincial parks will reopen most day-use facilities this week, as could any municipally operated parks, beaches and outdoor spaces that are currently closed. Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June, while movie theatres and symphonies are scheduled to open up in July. Recreation and sports opportunities can restart, officials said, although low-contact sports are preferable.

ALSO READ: Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Nevertheless, many aspects of pre-COVID life will not return for some time.

Restrictions on gatherings of 50 or more people including concerts, conventions and sporting events with a live audience “are here to stay,” Horgan said. International travel will continue to be restricted to essential crossings only, and the 14-day quarantine requirement will remain in force for the foreseeable future.

What do you think about the reopening plan for B.C.? Take our poll and let us know.

