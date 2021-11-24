(THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julie Jacobson)

POLL: Are you planning on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the videos: shoppers wrestling in the aisle over the last big-screen TV available at blowout prices.

The consumer fisticuffs may not be as frequent north of the 49th parallel but Black Friday deals are becoming common with Canadian retailers, including those on the south Island.

Supply chain problems have thrown a kink into Black Friday plans for many retailers but that hasn’t stopped a wealth of Black Friday events at stores across Greater Victoria. And many of those sales extend well beyond Nov. 26 itself.

Retail analysts report some retailers have reduced discounts due to lower inventory, while companies with strong supply chains are using big price reductions to capture a larger share of the market.

ALSO READ: Depth of Black Friday discounts depends on resiliency of retailers’ supply chains

Deloitte Canada’s 2021 Holiday Retail Outlook reports Canadians plan to spend an estimated $1,841 this holiday season, up more than 30 per cent from last year.

“Canadians are expected to spend more this season than they did even before the pandemic, with many consumers flush with savings and feeling upbeat about the economy,” according to Deloitte’s holiday outlook.

Are you planning on making any purchases on Black Friday? Take our poll and let us know.

 

