POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

  • Apr. 3, 2019 11:20 a.m.
  • Poll

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500 Canadians on the organ donation waiting list, with 76 per cent of them awaiting a new kidney. Recent statistics indicate nearly one-third of the people who died while waiting for organs were waiting for a kidney.

Registering only takes a few minutes through your provincial registry. Recent polls indicate that although 90 per cent of Canadians say they are willing to be organ and tissue donors, registry numbers don’t reflect that. One registered organ donor could help up to eight people.

Are you registered as an organ donor? Take our poll and let your voice be heard.

READ MORE: Organ donation saved record 502 lives last year in B.C.

READ MORE: Organ transplant recipients express thanks

