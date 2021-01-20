POLL: Are you relieved that Donald Trump is no longer the president of the United States?

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Jan. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

You could almost hear the collective sigh of relief as Joe Biden took the oath of office Wednesday morning to become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s vice-president for eight years, was sworn into office amid heightened security across Washington, DC. following thousands of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the election defeat of former president Donald Trump.

The inauguration brought an end to a tumultuous administration which saw Trump spark global chaos through numerous actions, including pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, tearing up the Iran nuclear agreement, threatening to pull the U.S. out of NATO, and launching trade wars with a host of nations including Canada. Trump’s policies also created controversy on the home front, ordering a ban on residents from predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States and praising white supremacists.

Trump departed Washington Wednesday morning, becoming the first living president to not attend his successor’s inauguration in over 150 years, for Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

