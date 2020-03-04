Travelers wear protective mask as they walk through in terminal 5 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

  • Mar. 4, 2020 8:00 a.m.
  • Poll

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow.

There had been more than 30 cases of the coronavirus reported in Canada by Tuesday, with more than 92,000 cases reported worldwide while the death toll has surpassed 3,100.

But while the virus is spreading, a UBC clinical psychologist says there’s no need to clear out grocery stores of supplies.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Steven Taylor said that in B.C., which has seen 12 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, buying a whole shelf of toilet paper is probably not necessary when buying a backup of your essentials is probably enough.

“Fear is contagious. Imagine you’re on the Titanic and you see everyone rushing for the [life] boats. You’re not going to stop and twiddle your thumbs – you’re going to follow the crowd,” he said.

Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19? Take our poll and let us know.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

Just Posted

Oak Bay council responds to one-week transit challenge

If you’re voting on bus lanes, you better get on the bus, councillor says

Coronavirus causes cancellation of Saanich school trips

School district cancels Italian trips by Mount Douglas and Royal Oak students

Victoria driver acquitted of speeding ticket on Malahat after judge finds necessary to accelerate

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Greater Victoria fundraiser right up kids’ alley

Big Brothers Big Sisters Victoria offers a chance to win Canucks tickets until March 6

Victoria’s American expat population a heavy hitter in Super Tuesday vote

Expats hold more power in selecting Democratic presidential candidate

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of… Continue reading

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Bank of Canada cuts key rate to 1.25 per cent amid coronavirus concerns

Rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather were also to blame

‘We are already working short’: B.C. nurses concerned about staffing amid COVID-19

‘There is no capacity in the system to accept large numbers of patients,’ nurses’ union says

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

Donation dog for the blind stolen from Cowichan grocery store

Bolt cutters used in theft

Most Read