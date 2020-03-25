POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

Residents from three different households hold happy hour at the end of their driveways on Westdowne Road as they make the best of social distancing in Oak Bay. (Maureen Mitchell Photo)

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people are self-isolating and working from home in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of the numbers released March 24, there are a total of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. The cases span all B.C. health regions: Vancouver Coastal (330), Fraser Health (194), Island Health (44), Interior Health (41) and Northern Health (8). A total of 13 people have died, 59 are in hospital (23 of which are in intensive care), and 173 have recovered.

Everyone, from children to adults, is advised to stay home. Only essential trips should be made. Don’t gather in groups. Keep two metres — about six feet — away from others.

