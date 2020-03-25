Residents from three different households hold happy hour at the end of their driveways on Westdowne Road as they make the best of social distancing in Oak Bay. (Maureen Mitchell Photo)

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

  • Mar. 25, 2020 1:08 p.m.
  • Poll

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people are self-isolating and working from home in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

As of the numbers released March 24, there are a total of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C. The cases span all B.C. health regions: Vancouver Coastal (330), Fraser Health (194), Island Health (44), Interior Health (41) and Northern Health (8). A total of 13 people have died, 59 are in hospital (23 of which are in intensive care), and 173 have recovered.

ALSO READ: #PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Everyone, from children to adults, is advised to stay home. Only essential trips should be made. Don’t gather in groups. Keep two metres — about six feet — away from others.

Are you practising social isolation? Take our poll and let us know.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Swiftsure International Yacht Race cancelled in light of COVID-19

Committee shifts focus to next year’s race

Greater Victoria residents roar in thanks to frontline workers

Nightly thank-yous echo across the region

COVID-19: A roundup of park and recreation closures across Greater Victoria

Parks, recreation facilities, campgrounds close in light of COVID-19

UPDATED: Construction continues after natural gas leak in Langford

FortisBC brought leak under control just after noon

Recycling truck fire on Saanich street leads to morning road closure

Driver took ‘quick action,’ no injuries reported, firefighter says

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

POLL: Are you working from home or self-isolating?

The streets and parks across Greater Victoria are almost deserted. Many people… Continue reading

Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

Staff at Jolly Giant Childcare manage to snap picture of suspect in flight

B.C. promises up to $500 for four months of rent support for COVID-19

Freeze on rent increases, most evictions also taking effect

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Electric Vehicle Association asks Vancouver Island scrap dealers to keep an eye out for stolen chargers

Pair were damaged in Qualicum Beach last week

COVID-19: London Drugs offers exclusive hours for healthcare workers, helps sell Girl Guide cookies

Hospital workers, pharmacists and more offered shopping hours across B.C.

Vancouver Island Olympian resets after hard-fought journey to Tokyo Games hits COVID-19 pothole

When Faith Knelson learned Canada withdrew from the Olympics she had ‘five million emotions at once’

Most Read