Poll: Do we need an alternate route between the capital region and the rest of Vancouver Island?

Monday morning’s Malahat Drive closure renewed calls for an alternate route between the capital region and rest of Vancouver Island.
There was a “minor impact” with a northbound pickup truck when a a rock fell into the southbound lanes, bounced across the median and through the northbound lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder.
Not three weeks ago a fatal single-vehicle crash closed the route for hours. In June analysts closed much of the highway after a fatal two-vehicle head-on collision.
Do we need an alternate route between the capital region and the rest of Vancouver Island?
