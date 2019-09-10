POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

In one month, 223,273 people took part in an online survey to tell the province their stance on the time construct. (Unsplash)

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political realm: gasoline, the fishing industry, cannabis, pipelines and whales. Yet none of these were the topic to break the province’s record for public consultation. Instead, that victory goes to Daylight Saving Time.

In one month, 223,273 people took part in an online survey to tell the province their stance on the time construct. For years many have advocated that “falling back” and “leaping forward” were outdated and needed to go.



