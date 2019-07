Saanich staff are reviewing a court decision that casts doubt on the municipality’s ban of single use plastic bag. Coun. Susan Brice has been among its leading voices. (Black Press File). Coun. Susan Brice says it is a matter of time until Saanich bans single-use plastic bags. Wolf Depner/News Staff

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban is invalid, it’s been in place for more than a year.

Regardless of the ruling, things seem unchanged, according to the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA). Local businesses aren’t hankering to add plastic bags back on the menu.

Does that mean the culture of reusable bags is shifting?

